Prince Andrew-Epstein row: Who will be next Duke of York; Royal Family rules explained

Prince Andrew has given up his royal titles, including the Duke of York – which was given to him by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. A statement from the Royal Family member came on Friday, amid the ongoing scandal over his association with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. If King Charles forcefully took the title from Prince Andrew he could make anyone he chose the next Duke of York, but the embattled Royal Family member has relinquished it himself. (REUTERS)

The statement from the embattled prince read: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he added.

However, with the Prince giving up the Duke of York title, the question rises about who'd be next in line. Here's all you need to know about the Royal Family rules in conferring the title.

Who will be next Duke of York? Rules explained

With Prince Andrew relinquishing the title, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will no longer be called the Duchess of York as well. The title, at present, is set to revert to the Crown after Andrew's death, unless he has a legitimate male child before that. Currently, Andrew has two daughters – Beatrice and Eugenie – who continue to be princesses, but cannot take the Duke of York title, since they're not males.

Further, Andrew has not married since the 1996 divorce from Ferguson. However, King Charles could confer the title on whomever he pleased, were he to forcefully take it from Andrew, which is not the case here.

As per Royal Family traditions, the title goes to the second son of the reigning monarch, unless held by somebody else. This puts Prince Harry in line to be Duke of York. However, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have stepped away from royal duties since 2020. With Prince William the first in line for the throne, his second son, Prince Louis, aged 7, could inherit the Duke of York title, as per Parade.

However, there is no official confirmation of this, and the King may reportedly wait till Louis is older to confer the title to him, if he were to be considered for it in the first place.