Prince Andrew net worth: How rich is the former Duke of York. Details here

Prince Andrew conveyed on Friday that he was giving up his royal titles, including that of the Duke of York, amid the ongoing scandal over his ties with child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew will remain a Prince despite giving up his titles. (REUTERS)

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” a statement from Prince Andrew read.

Also Read | Meghan Markle offers rare glimpse of her cozy living room

“With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he added.

Notably, he will still remain a Prince after giving up the titles, and as a result of this move, ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer be called Duchess of York. His children – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – will retain their titles, as per BBC. The embattled Prince had earlier given up many titles as well, including His Royal Highness, or HRH, in 2022, when he was facing the civil lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre.

His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, who'd given him the Duke of York title, also got back all his military affiliations and royal patronages at the time, due to the ongoing scandal. Among titles Prince Andrew had lost at that time, was Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – one of the most senior infantry regiments of the British Army.

With Prince Andrew relinquishing so many titles, there is an interest in what this means for his net worth.

Prince Andrew net worth

Prince Andrew's net worth as of 2025 is reportedly $5 million or £3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2024, his net worth was reported to be £5 million by The Scottish Daily Express, which noted that Prince Andrew was struggling to pay £7.5 million for the refurbishment and upkeep of his Royal Lodge home.

Andrew is believed to have paid Giuffre £9.4 million or $12 million in 2022 to settle the civil suit which accused him of “sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress”, the publication further reported. He reportedly sold a Swiss chalet that year for £19 million but there were debts attached to the property, as per reports, and it was believed to have been sold to help finance his legal battles.

In comparison to Andrew's £3 million net worth, King Charles is worth £640 million or $850 million, as per the Sunday Times Rich List.