Meghan Markle offers rare glimpse of her cozy living room, hints at what's ahead

Meghan Markle showed off the living room of her Montecito home on Instagram Story on Friday, September 26, offering fans a rare glimpse into her personal life. The brief clip that the Duchess of Sussex shared on social media featured a bouquet and her beloved rescue beagle, Mia. Meghan Markle shared a clip of her living room on her Instagram Story.(AFP)

"Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica — meet As ever," Markle wrote. "With garden roses and Queen Anne's lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies".

A look at Meghan Markle’s living room

In the clip, Mia could be seen snoozing on an armchair, while being draped with a Hermès throw. Also, it features a bouquet of flowers, People magazine reported.

The white decorative planter that held the bouquet featured the As Ever logo. As per the new outlet, the Duchess of Sussex is likely dropping hints about her brand's possible line of home décor.

As of now, Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand has launched fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, cookie mixes, teas and wine. In April this year, the Duchess of Sussex announced she wanted her lifestyle brand to launch home products next.

While Markle showed off her cozy living room, the sleeping Mia melted hearts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted the rescue beagle in 2022.

Also Read: Meghan Markle uneasy over former friend Jessica Mulroney’s rumored memoir: Report

The story of Mia

According to the Los Angeles Times, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopted Mia after she was rescued from abuse at the Envigo breeding and research plant in Virginia. Shannon Keith of the Beagle Freedom Project recounted Meghan Markle’s initial reactions to holding Mia to the outlet. "The duchess is holding Mia and was like, 'We’re adopting her.’ She was like, 'No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy…We want ones we can help who are older’," said Keith.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-08-24/meghan-prince-harry-adopt-beagle-rescued-from-virginia-plant

Prince Harry opened up about Mia and two other dogs at the 2022 WellChild Awards. “I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia,” he said. Prince Harry added that the dogs loved chasing squirrels.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at Windsor Castle in resurfaced video. Watch

FAQs

When did Meghan Markle adopt Mia?

Meghan Markle adopted her rescue beagle, Mia, in 2022.

When Meghan Markle came out with her As Ever brand?

She launched her lifestyle brand on March 4 this year.

Where was Mia rescued from?

Mia was rescued from abuse at the Envigo breeding and research plant in Virginia.