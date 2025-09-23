Meghan Markle uneasy over former friend Jessica Mulroney’s rumored memoir: Report

Meghan Markle is “quaking in her boots” after hearing about her former best friend Jessica Mulroney’s plans to publish a tell-all memoir, according to Radar Online. The Duchess of Sussex fears what personal details might emerge about their once-close friendship and its collapse in the upcoming book. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (AP)

Meghan Markle’s old friendship with Jessica Mulroney

Markle and Mulroney once shared a close bond when the former filmed Suits in Toronto. The two were inseparable until 2020, when their friendship abruptly ended. While the reasons were never publicly revealed, insiders now claim the memoir might finally explain what went wrong between the two of them.

Radar Online states that Meghan Markle is not okay with her name being linked to another person's story. She is worried that private details about her personal life and the end of their friendship could be made public with the upcoming book.

Insiders claim Markle has even admitted feeling "dread" about the prospect. One source said Mulroney had "stayed silent all this time," but the Duchess of Sussex now fears her silence could soon come to an end. Another insider added that Mulroney was once her strongest support system, especially during her transition from actress to royal.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising appearance at One805LIVE! concert after King Charles reunion

Mulroney, meanwhile, believes she has carried the weight of their fallout for years. Another source suggested she felt her reputation was tarnished by "false stories" and now sees the book as a way to "set things straight," according to Radar Online.

The insider said readers have been clamoring for Mulroney's version of events, especially as she stood by Markle during her transition from actress to Duchess of Sussex.

Still, the project could cause serious damage. "Her decision to speak out could be explosive," one person said, hinting that the revelations may not sit well with Meghan Markle.

Also Read: Prince Harry won’t return to royal duties despite meeting with King Charles. Here's why

FAQs:

Is Jessica Mulroney writing a memoir?

Several reports have suggested that she is planning to unveil a new memoir, but it has not been officially confirmed.

Why did Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney’s long-time friendship come to an end?

They cut ties in 2020, but the reason behind it remains unclear.

How has Meghan Markle reacted?

Insiders said she feels anxious and uneasy about Jessica Mulroney’s book.