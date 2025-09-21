Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising appearance at One805LIVE! concert after King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first US appearance together since Harry’s reunion with King Charles III earlier this month. According to US Weekly, the couple turned up at the One805LIVE! benefit concert in Carpinteria, California, on Saturday, September 20, blending into the crowd before briefly stepping onstage. Prince Harry and Meghan turned up at the One805LIVE! benefit concert in Carpinteria, California, on Saturday, September 2 (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)(AP)

The event, held on Kevin Costner’s oceanside property, raises funds for Santa Barbara County’s first responders. This marked Harry’s third time attending the event. Meghan joined him backstage before they presented an award to County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. The night included performances by Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, and Thelma Houston.

Organizers called the evening “an unforgettable night of music, community, and support for our First Responders.”

A busy month for the Duke of Sussex

Harry’s California outing came right after a packed schedule overseas. Earlier in September, he traveled to London for the WellChild Awards, followed by a visit to Ukraine. During his stop in the UK, he met with his father privately at Clarence House. It was their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months.

A source told Us Weekly that Charles received “a handwritten letter from Harry earlier this year” where Harry expressed a “desire to reconnect.” The two spoke for nearly an hour before Charles left for another engagement. “They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health,” the insider shared.

The backdrop to that reunion was Charles’s cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Asked whether the meeting made him consider moving back to the UK with Meghan and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, Harry admitted, “This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Harry's rift with William remains unresolved

While Harry and Charles appear to be on steadier ground, the same cannot be said for his relationship with Prince William. “There is still ongoing tension with William and Kate,” a source told Us Weekly on September 15. The couple remains “deeply hurt by the public disclosures, memoir revelations and interviews and criticisms of their roles.” The insider added that the strain will take time to heal.

Back in California, Meghan marked her husband’s return with a post on her lifestyle brand’s Instagram account, As Ever. Sharing a photo of two wine glasses, she wrote: “When your beau is back in town…”

