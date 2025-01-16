Kate's ‘un-victim like’ approach during recent hospital visit praised, contrasted with Harry and Meghan's 'victimhood'

A royal expert has praised Kate Middleton’s "un-victim like" approach during her recent visit to the Royal Marsden hospital, where the Princess of Wales received her cancer treatment. Mail on Sunday journalist Charlotte Griffiths contrasted Kate's attitude with "victimhood in Montecito,” in reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kate's ‘un-victim like’ approach during recent hospital visit praised (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

"Every time somebody said, 'oh, you did a really good job looking after your children', she would take the compliment and then change it back to the cancer patient," Griffiths said on GB News.

"She's been through hell and back but she does not want sympathy. She just wants to support these people," she added.

Kate Middleton’s first solo engagement of 2025

Kate undertook her first solo engagement of 2025 at the Royal Marsden Hospital. It was announced during her visit that she will serve as joint patron of the hospital, alongside her husband Prince William.

Kate reportedly visited the hospital without William to reflect her own experience. "The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson reportedly said.

While walking through the hospital's main entrance, Kate said, "Coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice." She donned a long dark brown tartan coat with a burgundy polo neck and skirt.

At the hospital. Kate interacted with patients and families. "The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently," she told patients on the ward.

Kate was also praised by royal biographer Ingrid Seward for the way she handled the hospital visit. "When Kate met staff and patients, you felt the hugging and the comfort she was giving them was incredibly genuine,” she told The Sun.

Seward said the Princess of Wales "handled this so brilliantly" and has "come into a sort of saint like position." "When someone has been through something as life threatening as Kate has there's a huge amount of thanks and love," she added.