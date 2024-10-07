Menu Explore
Meghan Markle ‘performed signals of coyness,’ appeared ‘lost’ without Prince Harry on LA red carpet, expert says

BySumanti Sen
Oct 07, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Meghan Markle carried out a solo engagement as she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 5.

A body language expert has claimed that Meghan Markle showed "shyness" on the red carpet and appeared "lost without Harry.” Meghan carried out a solo engagement as she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 5.

Meghan Markle ‘performed signals of coyness,’ appeared ‘lost’ without Prince Harry on LA red carpet, expert says (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Meghan Markle ‘performed signals of coyness,’ appeared ‘lost’ without Prince Harry on LA red carpet, expert says (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry, too, has been on several solo engagements in recent days, including his visit to New York, London and Lesotho. As per reports, the two are going through a "professional separation” – focusing mostly on individual endeavours instead of joint appearances. 

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown while showing her support for LA Children's Hospital at a gala. Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, joined her on the red carpet.

‘Meghan performed signals of coyness and even shyness’

Judi James, a body language expert, told GB News, "For a confident woman who is used to cameras and red carpets, she acted grateful to see and join her friend. The body language ritual that she followed seemed to be a deliberate signalling of her current state, as Harry is off on his solo tour. Meghan performed signals of coyness and even shyness, plus a subliminal desire to have someone take over the lead from Harry.”

"It was as though she was somehow lost without him on the red carpet or wanted to suggest she is feeling more vulnerable and girlishly playful than usual,” James added.

Meghan was reportedly caught on camera twiddling her fingers nervously  while walking along the red carpet. Photographers were heard shouting her name. She approached the end, visibly ready to move on, when a woman wearing a black outfit directed her towards Zajfen. One photographer could be heard asking, "Ladies, can we start you at the beginning please?"

Meghan was spotted holding her friend’s hand. As per reports, it appeared as though she wished to step away from the cameras as soon as possible.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
