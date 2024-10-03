Harry lauded for ‘deflecting from the failures’ of professional endeavours with Meghan: ‘Certainly happier without…’

Prince Harry has been hailed for "deflecting from the failures" of his professional endeavours with Meghan Markle. Harry has started his solo engagements in southern Africa, after briefly appearing at the WellChild Awards in London this week. Harry lauded for ‘deflecting from the failures’ of professional endeavours with Meghan (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to go on a solo trip to Johannesburg. Former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae has now claimed that Harry is "certainly happier without Meghan" on his recent trips.

‘It is great to see him coming across to the UK’

"I'm from the school that believes that Meghan's never, ever going to come back to the UK, and thank God she's never coming back,” Rae told GB News. "But it's nice to see Harry again back doing what we like Harry to be doing."

Talking about Harry’s solo engagements, Rae said that the Duke is "not going straight back to California,” but will instead carry on to Johannesburg. Rae said, "It is great to see him coming across to the UK, doing WellChild, which he's been linked with for 16, 17 years. He's in Lesotho with Sentebale, the charity started to honour his mother, and he's not going straight back to the to California, he's going to Johannesburg for more charity works."

Rae noted that Harry's behaviour without Meghan in recent weeks shows that he appears "happier" during his engagements. "He looks great, he looks smiley - every time he's been with Meghan on his recent visits abroad, he's looked sad with no smile. Meghan's the one that he's playing second fiddle to,” Rae said. "I think people are fed up of their togetherness, of what they have done. They're fed up with the constant harping on about the cruel Royal Family that drove them away. He needs a venture to deflect from the failures, and these are it."

Rae also discussed Harry’s potential success as a solo professional without his wife, claiming the Duke "doesn't need" deals with Netflix and Spotify in order to fund his California life. Rae said, "He's not short of a bob or two - he's got plenty of money in the bank. He doesn't need Netflix, he doesn't need Spotify. If he just carries on doing these sorts of things, people will take to him again and see how he's just a great guy."

Rae also commented on the ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the royal family, saying the distance between Harry, and King Charles and Prince William, "will not take a short time" to heal. "The rift between Harry and his brother and his father is going to be long standing. This is not going to be solved in a short time,” Rae said.