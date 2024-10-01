Prince Harry's ‘noticeable shift’ revealed, expert says Duke could be ‘testing the waters’ for…

A royal expert has pointed out that Prince Harry’s team has undergone a “noticeable shift” in how it operates. GB News’ Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker, while speaking on the People’s Channel, said that the Duke of Sussex could be “testing the waters” for a reconciliation with the royal family. Prince Harry's ‘noticeable shift’ revealed by expert (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)(REUTERS)

However, Walker noted that if this is indeed the case, Harry faces a challenge, particularly in light of his strained relationship with Prince William. “When I have spoken to sources close to the Duke of Sussex in recent months, I have seen a noticeable shift in them not talking about family members,” Walker said on GB News.

“In fact, when I specifically asked if he will be seeing his brother or father when he was here for his uncle’s funeral, they said ‘we don’t discuss family matters’,” Walker continued. “It’s very similar to what Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace would say as well.”

He added, “It suggests to me there could be some testing the waters, perhaps Harry wanting to try and mend relationships. But of course, the trust was so badly damaged with his memoir, Spare, and the Netflix series. I think particularly for Prince William, it’s going to take a lot to reconcile with his brother.”

Will Prince Harry meet members of the royal family in London?

During his recent trip to the UK, Harry is expected to celebrate the determination and achievements of seriously ill youngsters and their families. While reports claim it is unlikely that he will meet William or King Charles, Walker noted that even if the Duke did speak to them, we might not hear about it.

“Unfortunately for Prince Harry, all the speculation and all the questions will be about whether he is meeting his father or the Prince of Wales while he is here,” Walker said. “Back in August, when he was here for his uncle’s funeral, he did not speak to the Prince of Wales.”

Harry stepped out to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony in London this week. However, sources told People Magazine that he has no plans to see his brother or father while in the UK.