Prince William ‘spitting mad’ at brother Harry for repeatedly mentioning Princess Diana in public

Prince William is reportedly “spitting mad” at Prince Harry over comments he made in a new ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial. Harry said during his conversation with journalist Rebecca Barry that his legal battles with the British press were "central" to the rift between him and the royal family. He also referenced his late mother, Princess Diana, during the conversation. Prince William ‘spitting mad’ at Prince Harry for 'cashing in on Diana's death' (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Speaking about Diana, Harry said, "There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

‘William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again’

Sources have now told Australian publication New Idea that Harry’s continued mention of Diana has infuriated William. "William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again," a source said. "He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death."

The insider added, "Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."

Reports have claimed that Harry and William had made a mutual agreement in 2017, vowing to observe a silence regarding Diana’s death. It appears as though Harry broke the promise after quitting the royal family.

William, while marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s passing, had told ITV, "We won't be doing this again we won't speak as openly or publicly about her again, because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side from close family friends you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best and from those who want to protect her memory, and want to remind people of the person that she was."