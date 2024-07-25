Prince William cuts Queen Camilla's sister from Royal payroll; ‘he would no longer employ…'

Prince William has reportedly made a big decision by removing Queen Camilla's interior designer sister from the Royal payroll. Annabel Elliot who has worked with the UK family for two decades and earned several hundred thousand pounds, was first employed by King Charles during his tenure as Prince of Wales. The 75-year-old was, for the first time in her long service, not paid, as detailed in the latest Duchy of Cornwall accounts. Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023.( (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Queen Camilla's sister removed from Royal payroll

Prince William, upon inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, has decided to let go of Annabel Elliot, who previously oversaw the Duchy's holiday cottage business and received a yearly salary for her work as per the Telegraph. While sources confirm this change, they emphasise that it's not a criticism of her performance. “Prince William would no longer employ Ms Elliot, although it was no reflection on her work.”

According to the Duchy's official website, Elliot was employed on a commercial basis and received an annual salary ranging from £19,625 to £82,272. Additionally, she was awarded reimbursements for the acquisition of furniture and retail inventory.

Also read: Prince Harry ‘hoping to join’ Indian billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding in UK because…

However, the latest update from the accounts of the royal estate suggests that for the first time in two decades, Elliot was not paid for her services. A report from The Telegraph, based on the latest Duchy of Cornwall accounts, highlights that the designer was not compensated for the fiscal year 2023-24. The same report also disclosed William's salary, revealing that in 2023, the Prince of Wales earned nearly $30 million.

Who is Annabel Eliot?

Annabel Elliot, the younger sister of Queen Camilla, played a big role in turning the Duchy of Cornwall's old buildings into fancy places to rent. She has been credited for her design expertise that enhanced the appeal of these period homes across Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly. Her responsibilities included managing the rental properties, maintaining the Duchy's offices, and overseeing the estate's plant nursery.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez drops video of Bridgerton themed birthday: Ballroom Dancing, horses, goblets and more

She also oversaw several refurbishment projects, including a 20-bedroom pub and guest accommodations at Dumfries House. Her work has been highly praised and successful.

The Cornwell Duchy, which spans 135,000 acres, looks after the royal family's property all across England. It was created in 1337 by King Edward III, and it's all about making sure the next king or queen has enough cash.