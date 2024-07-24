Prince William, Kate Middleton hint at ‘exciting’ new venture after disclosure of his whopping salary

Prince William, who faced several difficulties in the start of 2024 with King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses, is set to embark on a new project. Prince William- Kate Middleton: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have declared that they will be working on a new, “exciting” project later in the year.(Reuters)

According to HELLO Magazine, Kate and William have declared that they will be working on a new, “exciting” project later in the year.

Notably, the couple is deeply interested in mental health. In fact, it was recently revealed that they had both made direct contributions to an initiative that aims to improve the mental health of people who reside in rural areas.

The father of three started the Heads Together mental health project in 2016.

This announcement comes after Prince William received an astounding $30 million income for the 2023–2024 fiscal year. He got the first full year's income from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a title and estate he inherited from his father, King Charles III.

The estate revealed a startling $30.4 million surplus for the 2023–2024 FY in its Integrated Annual Report, which was made public on Wednesday. He received the title of Duke of Cornwall in addition to a sumptuous estate.

William, a soccer enthusiast, was also bestowed with the title of Patron of the Football Association (FA), an honour that was previously held by Queen Elizabeth II.

This whopping salary takes care of Prince William, Kate, and their three kids' official, charity, and personal expenses.

Prince William and income tax

William is a working member of the Royal family but does not earn a regular income. It is the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate created by King Edward III in 1337, that provides funds to the Prince of William. This enormous estate valued at over $1 billion covers 130,000 acres in 23 counties in England and Wales and consists of land, farms, dwellings, and other assets to provide support to the heir to the throne and their family.

William is reportedly required to pay income tax on the total amount of money he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall after deducting business-related costs.

While the estate garnered $29 million, William received only a portion of it since he inherited the title and estate in the middle of the year.

Out of the $29 million, William spent over $7.4 million on buying the home after the estate asked to retain over $8.67 million of his share for “working capital purposes,” Page Six reported.

What about King Charles and Prince Harry's wages?

Meanwhile, King Charles received a $14.225 million payout.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will turn 40 on September 15 and he is set to get an astounding monetary gift.

According to reports, the father of two will get an incredible $8.5 million from his portion of the $90 million trust fund that his late great-grandmother, The Queen Mother, established prior to her passing in 2002.

The substantial amount is apparently more what William is expected to get.