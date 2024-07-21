Prince William ‘furious’ with Prince Harry over 'blatant attack' on Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and his estranged brother Prince William have been in limelight for various reasons since the Duke of Sussex left the United Kingdom and shifted to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle. Prince Harry has been vocal about the straining ties with his brother, Prince William, and other Royal family members after stepping down as senior members of the monarchy.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke revealed why he and Meghan decided to quit their Royal roles and also reflected on their awkward equation with King Charles and the family.

In Netflix documentary series spanning six parts, Harry gave a direct assessment of the difficulties experienced by women who marry into the British Royal Family. Calling it “feeding frenzy”, Harry said he was afraid that Meghan will face the same suffering. He then opened up about the pressure being faced by the men in the Royal Family when it comes to choosing a life partner.

“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with,” the Duke said.

However, Prince William left frustrated by his comments. According to royal expert Richard Hardman, the Prince of Wales interpreted Harry's remarks as “blatant attack” on Kate Middleton, whom the Duke had once called the “sister I never had and always wanted”, reported The Mirror.

Prince William, Kate may have ‘conscious’ deal over Harry feud

While Royal fans are desperately hoping that Prince William and Princess Kate will make amends with Prince Harry and the once-inseparable trio will reunite, it seems the years of hostility have led to the Cambridges agreeing to maintain distance from the Duke of Sussex.

According to an insider, Kate and William have decided to sever their relationship with Harry and “focus on positivity.” This comes as Kate is still receiving preventative cancer treatment.

“William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” the source told OK!.

Meanwhile, royal analyst Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that William was more distressed due to his straining relationship with Harry. “But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”

Back in March, Harry faced criticism earlier for failing to offer Kate greater support during her medical crisis. However, he and Meghan issued a joint statement wishing her a speedy recuperation.