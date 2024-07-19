Nick Jonas' ex, Kate Hudson opens up about their romance as the singer celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday

Nick Jonas's social media is bursting with birthday love for his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Amid this, a blast from the past has unexpectedly resurfaced. Actress Kate Hudson, Nick's rumoured flame from 2015, recently offered a candid glimpse into their short-lived connection. Back when the Sucker crooner parted ways with girlfriend Olivia Culpo, rumours suggested he and Hudson were an item. However, neither confirmed their romance at the time and now the actress is finally providing some insight. Actress Kate Hudson finally provides insight into her brief connection with Nick Jonas

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live on July 17, host Andy Cohen questioned the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star about her rumoured relationship with the much younger singer. Referring to 2015 and 2016 during the "Plead the Fifth" segment, Cohen remarked, "There were countless rumours about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show." He then asked, “Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?”

The Glass Onion star once again played coy, letting out an uncomfortable laugh before finally spilling some juicy beans. She described her relationship with Nick as "a moment" and praised the 31-year-old, calling him "lovely, fun, kind…" She added, “He's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him.”

While neither Nick nor Hudson ever labelled their relationship, the fling rumours eventually faded. Soon after, the actress began dating her current fiancé, Danny, with whom she shares a daughter. Meanwhile, Nick met Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra, and the couple started dating in 2018 and got married later. They have a daughter named Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas makes out with wife Priyanka on her 42nd Birthday

Nick and Priyanka, fresh off their India vacation where they attended billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant, are now in celebratory mode once again. With Priyanka recently turning 42, Nick is showering her with love. The Jealous singer took to Instagram to share a string of romantic pictures with his wife and penned a heartwarming note for her. “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love,” Nick wrote alongside the pictures.

In 2018, sparks flew when pop star Nick Jonas made a bold move, sliding into the DMs of the Desi Girl. They hit it off right away, going on a bunch of dates and in just two months, it was clear they were meant to be together. Nick didn't waste any time, asking her to be his wife and making it official. That same year, they got married, starting their life as husband and wife. Ever since, their love has only gotten better, with each other being their biggest cheerleader.