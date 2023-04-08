Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo gets engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo has got engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey. The American model took to Instagram on Friday to announce the latest development in her life and shared a series of black-and-white photographs with McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey(Twitter)

As per Culpo's post, the engagement took place on April 2. In one of the pictures shared by her, McCaffrey can be seen kneeling and proposing to Culpo. In another photo, she is seen hugging the San Francisco 49ers star and showing off her engagement ring.

"We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but apparently word travels fast. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiance," Culpo wrote in an Instagram stories post.

McCaffrey's mother Lisa McCaffrey commented on Culpo's post and wrote "Finally, we have a daughter. I love you both so much,".

As the news of their engagement broke out, Culpo's Instagram post received congratulatory and love-filled messages for near and dear ones which included several celebrities too.

"YESSSSSSSS❣️❣️❣️❣️" wrote model Gigi Hadid.

Demi Lovato commented: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!

Indian model and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu reacted to the news and commented "Congratulations!!!!!! "

Official Instagram account of San Francisco 49ers wrote "Congratulations!!" on Culpo's post.

Earlier in an interaction with Entertainment Tonight in November, Culpo was all praise for McCaffrey and implied that he was her dream partner.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there,"Culpo said of McCaffrey.