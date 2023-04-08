Kanye West gets sued by two women teachers of his private-run Donda Academy

Kanye West's run with controversy always comes to haunt him. The American celebrity is in the news for a lawsuit against him by former teachers of his privately run school Donda Academy. Kanye West(AFP)

As per an article by People, two women teachers namely Cecilia Hailey and her daughter Chekarey Byers who were fired from West's school, have filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday. The women have alleged that the school violated several Department of Education requirements and did not adhere to state regulations.

The former teachers have alleged that West's school employed teachers who were not adequately trained in Basic Life Support skills and that there was a significant safety issue related to students, leading to frequent occurrences of bullying. In addition, the school reportedly lacked the services of a school nurse and janitorial staff. Moreover, they labelled accusations on Donda Academy citing non-adherence to nutritional guidelines for its students' meals.

Hailey and Byers have claimed that they had brought the loopholes and violations to the notice of director/principal of Donda Academy, Moira Love on at least three separate occasions. But they were fired as a result of their complaints.

In the lawsuit, they have also alleged that they they were racially discriminated against and had their wages withheld on several occasions. The women are seeking more than $1 million in damages for lost wages and emotional distress, as per ABC 7.

"Additionally, throughout the entirety of Plaintiffs' employment, the only lunch available for students was sushi, every single day. Students were not allowed to bring any outside food or anything other than water. It was widely known that West spends $10,000.00 a week on sushi," the lawsuit alleges.

"Things were just chaotic. There was no order, they didn't have some curriculum," Hailey told ABC 7 Los Angeles in an interview.