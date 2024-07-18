Ben Affleck is ‘avoiding’ Jennifer Lopez but can't ditch his wedding ring; he is ‘freaked out by…'

Things aren't looking sunny in paradise for Bennifer. And, after living separately for over a month now, Affleck has reportedly been keeping a low profile around Jennifer Lopez. While some are jumping to conclusions about a split, the real reason might be a bit more mundane. It looks like the prospect of a full-blown divorce war with Lopez has him petrified. This fear is so strong that he's still holding onto his wedding ring, using it as a reminder of his commitment even when there's a lot of gossip going around. Jennifer Lopez revealed why she walks a step behind Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck has grown anxious about JLo's move

A source told InTouch that although Affleck knew that the singer would never embrace his idea to leave the house, "the more time that’s gone on, the more fearful he’s gotten about how she’s going to react once it’s officially done.” The Accountant 2 star currently living in his Brentwood rental, has been spotted in a confusing back-and-forth with his wedding ring.

However, he hasn't completely ditched it. Insiders believe this ring drama is linked to J.Lo's insistence on public displays of unity. This whole situation is causing Affleck a lot of anxiety.

“The way she’s insisted on them wearing their rings and doing all this damage control, to her huge fit over him moving his stuff out, has got him anxious,” they said.

Jennifer Lopez ‘not going away quickly’

The Pop star who cancelled her million-dollar LA residency to take some time off for herself and her kids is currently enjoying some downtime in the Hamptons. She's even been spotted bonding with Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet. This growing closeness between J.Lo and Violet is reportedly another factor making it difficult for Affleck to leave the situation. Apparently, the 54-year-old isn't planning a quiet exit. Insiders claim she's getting increasingly frustrated as things drag on, and she's making it clear she expects Affleck to, “play the game just like she’s doing.”

“Until this divorce is final, she wants him to wear the ring and still act like a married man,” the source continued. Meanwhile, “Ben’s getting as much time away from her as he can because he just doesn’t want to deal with another fight. He’s walking on eggshells and never knows when she’s going to blow up.”

The Insider paints a picture of Ben Affleck caught in a difficult situation. Even though he's trying to keep things civil by wearing his wedding ring and talking nicely about Jennifer Lopez in public, “it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s actually pretty freaked out by how hard it seems to be for her to let go.”

The source highlights that Lopez is a tough nut to crack, never giving in. They suggest that Ben should really be scared of what might happen if he messes with her.