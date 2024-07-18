Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie’s ‘sensationalist’ demand to share private texts about plane incident

The ongoing legal feud between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Château Miraval, just got even messier. Pitt is fiercely contesting Jolie's latest request, calling it a blatant invasion of privacy. Reportedly, the actress’ team is seeking access to Pitt's private communications about the infamous 2016 plane incident, which allegedly played a role in their divorce. However, the Moneyball actor’s lawyers are vehemently opposed, slamming the request as a "sensationalist fishing expedition" which is irrelevant to the winery dispute. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

Brad Pitt refuses to share private messages about plane incident

Brangelina’s high-profile divorce negotiation nearing its settlement takes another bitter turn. Pitt has formally submitted a motion to dismiss Jolie's request for the disclosure of their private conversations. These conversations include details regarding a 2016 family plane trip, during which it is alleged that Pitt attacked his then-wife and kids. This submission has been made to the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Pitt's legal team strongly opposes the request, calling it an intrusive overreach. They claim Pitt already offered to provide documents detailing the plane trip, but Jolie rejected this compromise in favour of seeing his private communications with third parties about the incident. The alleged communication includes, “sensitive issues such as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight,” the court filing reads as per People.

For unversed, The Babylon actor was charged with "attempted assault" for allegedly grabbing Jolie by her hair, subjecting her to repeated shaking, followed by a forceful push into a bathroom wall. This incident reportedly took place in front of their children. Furthermore, allegations were made against Pitt regarding his use of violence towards his children during the confrontation.

‘Private, third-party communications non-relevant’

In April, Jolie submitted a request concerning a nondisclosure agreement, which her team claims was demanded by Pitt as a condition for purchasing her Miraval shares. Furthermore, her legal team has alleged that Pitt has persistently sought to exert control over her, financially exploit her, and conceal his history of abuse and control.

In response, Pitt's legal counsel argued that the actress's request for "private, third-party communications" from that period should not be considered relevant to the dispute. “If Jolie’s requests were really about ‘what happened on that plane’ as she claims, Pitt’s offer should have sufficed,” the filing reads.

“Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case."