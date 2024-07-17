BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon dating again? Matching outfits stir speculation

BLACKPINK's Jennie might be rekindling the flame with her ex, BIGBANG's G-Dragon. The K-pop power couple, who previously dated for a year under wraps, are sparking romance rumours again. Speculation is rife that they have secretly reignited their old flame and have been together since August 2023. This comes after both the stars left YG Entertainment to pursue solo careers. This potential reunion has fans buzzing and wondering if Jennie and G-Dragon are giving their love another shot. BLACKPINK's Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon rumored to be rekindling romance after leaving YG Entertainment

Jennie and G-Dragon’s romance rumour resurfaces

BLACKPINK's Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon were once a headline-grabbing couple, whose relationship was uncovered by a popular South Korean media outlet. At the time it was reported that the stars under the same label have been dating for over a year. Though their romance reportedly fizzled out in 2022, fans are back in a frenzy. Social media is abuzz with speculation after eagle-eyed fans spotted Jennie and G-Dragon sporting seemingly matching items, like rings and scarves.

The matching accessories, especially the same ring spotted at different events, have sparked talks about a possible second chance at love. Plus, the BIGBANG member has been seen swiping a bunch of pictures of his supposed girlfriend and has even bought her presents. This is quite intriguing since previously, at one point, he stopped following her after they broke up, but kept up with the other BLACKPINK members.

Fans decode clues about Jennie and G-Dragon’s rekindled romance

Since the duo parted ways, the Solo singer’s name has often been linked to BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung. Despite the respective agencies of the K-pop idols remaining mum, fans gathered multiple pieces of evidence pointing to a budding romance between the two. However, now the tide has turned.

Fans are piecing together clues that hint at a potential reconnection. Earlier this year, Jennie's YouTube vlog featured a scarf that looked suspiciously similar to one G-Dragon wore at a celebrity event. Then again the Pink Venom crooner was spotted wearing a ring strikingly similar to one her ex-beau donned at a tech show. Adding fuel to the fire, the Untitled singer has been actively liking Jennie's social media posts, including photos from her talk show appearance and the announcement of her new agency.

Jennie and D-Gragon on the work front

In 2023, the BigBang member officially ended his 20-year working relationship with YG Entertainment. He then joined Galaxy Corporation under his real name, Kwon Ji Yong, and announced plans to release new music under his new label. Meanwhile, Jennie, along with other BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose, also opted to leave YG individually while continuing to work together as a group under the same label. Following her departure, she launched her own label, ODD ATELIER, in December 2023.