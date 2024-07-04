BTS' Kim Taehyung spoke to Jinny's Kitchen 2 director in 'downcast voice' after watching show; here's an update about V

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, recently spoke with Jinny's Kitchen 2 director Na Yeong-seok. As reported by allkpop, Kim Taehyung, aka V, talked to him in a 'downcast voice'. V was one of the interns on Jinny's Kitchen, and now Go Min-si has replaced him in season two of the show. (Also Read | Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 confirmed; Cast update revealed) (L-R) Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Kim Taehyung and Lee Seo-jin in a still from Jinny's Kitchen.

What did Taehyung tell show's director

Yeong-seok recently reviewed the first episode of Jinny's Kitchen 2 on a YouTube live broadcast. Talking about Taehyung, Yeong-seok said, "Apparently, these days, you can use your phone in the military. After the first episode aired, I got a call from Taehyung. He asked me in such a downcast voice, 'Is Go Min Si really that good?'"

Yeong-seok gets calls from Taehyung

He added, "So I answered, 'Don't worry, Taehyung. You worked hard, and Min Si is working hard, too. When you're back, you can come rejoin us and then the puzzle will be completed. It'll be way more entertaining, then. For those of you wondering, Taehyung is doing well in the military. When I get calls from him from time to time, he says that the people there are really good people. I think he's doing fine and staying healthy."

About Jinny’s Kitchen 2

tvN’s Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is taking place in Iceland. It stars Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and new intern member Go Min-si. In the show, the staff members will serve traditional Korean food to people in Iceland. In this season, Yu-mi is the managing director, Seo-oon is the director duties, and longtime intern Woo-shik has been promoted to assistant manager post. Jinny’s Kitchen 2 premiered on June 28.

About Jinny's Kitchen

Jinny's Kitchen is a South Korean television reality show that premiered on tvN on February 24, 2023, as well as Prime Video. The first season comprises eleven episodes. It featured Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and Taehyung. It is the second spin-off of Youn's Kitchen (2017) after Youn's Stay (2021).