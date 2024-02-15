Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 confirmed; Cast update revealed

The filming for Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 is officially underway. Also known as Seojin's Place or Seo Jin's, the South Korean food adventure variety show is the 2017 series Youn's Kitchen's spin-off. Upon its premiere last year, the show garnered applause and enough traction to push for a follow-up spin-off of its own, Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building. Jinny's Kitchen Season 1 cast - Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon, Kim Tae Hyung and Lee Seo Jin.(X)

Other than the series' refreshing concept of taking Korean street food to the world, its regular cast, including the Wooga Squad members - Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik and BTS' V, aka Kim Tae Hyung - became quite the unique selling point. With the Season 2 news becoming the latest rejoicing highlight for the show's fans, it's time to discuss which cast members will return for the second round this year.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Jinny's Kitchen Season 2

A tvN representative informed South Korean media outlets that the sequel is being filmed. However, the cast confirmation is yet to roll out. For the upcoming season, lead actor Lee Seo Jin is expected to travel to Iceland in March.

Also read: BLACKPINK's Lisa to star in The White Lotus Season 3: Report

Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 cast update: The show's titular star, Lee Seo Jin, will reportedly make his comeback. Park Seo Joon is also expected to reprise his role in the culinary adventure. On the other hand, the other accompanying two Wooga Squad members are yet to be confirmed.

Kim Tae Hyung isn't likely to return for the new season since he's completing his mandatory military service. The reports also disclosed that specific information, including the exact filming location, has been shrouded in mystery for the sake of the cast and crew's safety. tvN has asked for the audience's patience this time as the cast lineup won't be revealed till the new season's premiere.

The previous season caught actor Lee So Jin launching his restaurant in Mexico, where he and his squad (Park Seo Joon, Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik and BTS V) served authentic Korean dishes to foreign customers.

Jinny's Kitchen Season 1 and its spin-off are streaming on Amazon Prime Video for international viewers.