Jinny's Kitchen spin-off releases on Amazon Prime Video: Plot, cast, air time and more

The spin-off of Jinny's Kitchen, a fan-adored reality show released today, November 12, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Kim Taehyung, BTS's V, the two-episode special is titled Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building. The unscripted Korean variety program has been released on the streaming service in about 240 countries and territories, excluding South Korea and China.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building-Cast

The show boasts of an A-lister cast. It reunites BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V, with Park Seo-Joon who recently made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels. While Kim plays the role of an aspirational new intern, Park is the new head of the kitchen.

Additionally, actor Choi Woo-shik, who rose to fame with his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite is also a part of the cast, along with Jung Yu-mi, known for her role in Train To Busan. Choi plays an experienced intern alongside Jung who plays the new executive.

The eldest member of the team is the 52-year-old veteran actor Lee Soo-in, well known for his role in Marriage Contract. He plays the role of the boss, who is singlehandedly focused on his business.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building-Plot

Jinny's Kitchen gained a huge fandom among viewers all around the world. Therefore, the release of these two special episodes is a moment of elation for the fans of the show.

While in the first season, the cast worked together to introduce Korean street food to their customers in the Mexican town of Bacalar, this time Jinny's Kitchen reopens with the cast reuniting to improve teamwork and improve communication.

Full of team-building exercises and hilariously funny moments, the episodes will surely be a hit for the viewers.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building- Social Media Reaction

Fans worldwide have stepped up to social media to express their excitement over the spinoff's release.

Here are some on the most exciting comments:

"Finall Jinny’s Kitchen Team Building is available with English subtitles😊

V+Wooshik:What if this gets higher rating than Jinny’s Kitchen?

Lee Seojin:Then we will quit Jinny’s Kitchen and go on retreat.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" wrote a fan on X.

“Yes, the Jinny's Kitchen Team Building just became available on My Prime in USA. Time for a Intern Kim TaeHyung marathon. Love this show and the cast chemistry is perfection!” added another.