Lisa Kudrow hated live audience laughter during Friends shooting? Actor responds, ‘I found them rather…’

Lisa Kudrow has clarified her feelings about live audience on the sets of the popular sitcom, Friends after her former co-worker, following comments from her former co-star, Jennifer Aniston, who said Lisa “hated” it. Lisa Kudrow clarified her stand on live audience on sets of Friends after Jennifer Anniston's remark.(@LisaKudrow/X, @jenn1feraniston/X)

Lisa explained that she didn’t hate the live audience but found their reactions sometimes excessive. Jennifer had mentioned in a past interview that Lisa disliked the live audience during their Friends days. The two actors have shared a close bond since their time on the 90s sitcom.

Lisa denies Jennifer’s claims of ‘hating’ live audience on set

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa stated, she did feel that at times they used to laugh a lot more than necessary. “No, that's not exactly -- no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," she responded to Jennifer’s earlier claims.

She further explained, “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else. I was like, 'All right, well, take it easy. It’s not that funny. And there's more to say!'"

Jennifer’s claim came a while ago from her interview with Quinta Brunson for Variety’s Actors for Actors where she told about Lisa’s dislike for an audience while filming Friends. She recalled, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed... She'd be like, 'I'm not done! It's not that funny!'"

Lisa Kudrow stars in new television series

Lisa was in an interview with ET to promote her new TV series Time Bandits. With the progression of the interview, Lisa told the lore about how she got roped in for the series co-created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris. She said, “Taika had gotten in touch with me and said, 'Jemaine and I wrote this thing, we're shooting in New Zealand. Would you ever consider doing that?' And, 'Yes! Like, why am I going to say no to you two?'"