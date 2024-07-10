A royal biographer has claimed that one day Prince Harry will permanently return to the UK, but without Meghan Markle. Hugo Vickers, the prominent royal author who co-wrote Prince Edward’s 2022 memoir A Royal Life, has sensationally claimed the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK one day. Prince Harry will permanently return to UK one day, but without Meghan Markle, royal expert claims (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Vickers, who has written more than 30 royal books, was asked where he thinks Harry and Meghan will be in 20 years. “I think he’ll come home,” he told The Sun. “I think he’ll come home and if he comes home, we must be very nice to him because he won’t particularly want to. He’s quite angry, I think.”

Vickers suggested that King Charles would welcome Harry back if he were to return. “The king has left the door wide open for him to do that and he was doing such a good job before and … he looked so happy,” he said.

“Usually, you’re happy when you’re doing your duty and you’re doing it for other people and you’re putting things into life,” he added. “If you’re taking things out of life, at the risk of getting a lot of hate mail, I personally think that he looks like he’s petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her.”

Are Harry and Meghan willing to reconcile?

A recent report has also claimed that Meghan and Harry are ready to try and mend fences with the royal family. An insider told Express.co.uk that Harry would like to leave his past behind, and Meghan would also like to have a conversation with the royals.

"Harry is more willing to move on, let's just say that. It's not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that's not something the other side is willing to consider at this time,” the insider said.