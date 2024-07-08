Prince Harry is ‘bored’ in California as ‘difficult’ Meghan Markle makes it impossible for him to…

Prince Harry, once a prominent figure in the lively British social circles and a decorated member of the British Army, is reportedly experiencing a wave of longing for the past. Sources close to the couple hint at a growing sense of disconnect for the prince, yearning for the camaraderie and familiar faces he left behind in the UK. Although Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is recognised for her robust social circle, there are speculations that she might not easily fit back into Harry's old group, making it hard for them to reconnect. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will visit Nigeria in May 2024 for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

‘Bored’ Prince Harry is looking at the past

Experts suggest that the Duke is increasingly getting bored in California, where the couple moved in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. Speaking to The Mirror, Tom Quinn suggested that the youngest child of King Charles is longing to see his army and school friends but couldn’t. “Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult.”

Harry’s pals feel “betrayed” after Spare debut

Harry, who resides in California with his wife and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, missed a major royal wedding this year where William served as an usher. The Duke chose not to attend the wedding of his childhood friend and Archie’s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, last month to avoid causing any disruption or overshadowing the event. According to Quinn, Harry’s friends also "hate" visiting him in California. They "don’t like Meghan" and hold her responsible for turning Harry into what they refer to as “Harry the Hippy.”

“The truth is that Harry has reinvented himself in a way that just doesn’t work for his family or for friends from the past when he was a very different character,” the expert added.

Prince Harry's book, "Spare," seems to have upset some of his past military buddies. A few have expressed feeling let down by how he depicted their military service, viewing it as a show of disregard for military customs. This disagreement could be the reason why the Duke felt isolated during his recent trip to the UK for Invictus' commitment.

He opted for a hotel instead of staying at the royal residence and appeared to be with only his relatives from his mother's lineage. Royal analyst Tom Quinn believes Harry might be intentionally staying away from his old classmates and military colleagues, calling them part of his "pre-Meghan" era, a time he appears to be trying to move past.