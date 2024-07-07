California family's viral $444 receipt from Trader Joe's sparks debate online

A California family recently went viral on social media for their $444 receipt from Trader Joe's. The hefty amount ignited an affordability row online, with netizens comparing the cost of groceries to other stores. The video, which has been making rounds on the internet, has garnered over 17 million views on X, formerly Twitter. GREENBRAE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: A customer shops at a Trader Joe's store on May 15, 2024 in Greenbrae, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed during the month of April with an uptick of 0.3% over the previous month, just shy of economist forecasts of a 0.4%, and 3.4% over the prior year. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What items were included in the $444 receipt?

In the 19-second video, a father of six pans the camera across the massive receipt and says, “Here’s what it takes to feed six kids [for] about a week and a half.” The invoice includes fresh produce like strawberries ($4.49 a pound), a bag of four avocados ($4.99), and cucumbers ($2.49 each).

The family also bought a variety of frozen food items, such as Trader Joe's chicken and cheese tamales ($3.99 each), burritos bean rice ($3.69 each), chicken soup dumplings ($3.49 each), and Margherita pizza ($4.79 each). The bill also included pricey goods like frozen Korean-style beef short ribs ($13.99 each), breaded chicken tenderloins ($8.99), and a rib-eye steak ($7.27).

Netizens flooded the comment box, comparing the prices at Trader Joe's to other grocery stores like Aldi, Costco, and Walmart. An X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Feeding 6 kids at a Trader Joe's is insane. Take them to Walmart or something.” Another said, “Shopping at trader joes instead of costco with 6 kids is insane.” “Would cost 1/3 that at Aldi,” wrote one more user.

Meanwhile, others called him out for buying premade food instead of raw ingredients, as one user wrote, “Trader Joe’s is cheap but this person didn’t buy anything to cook, it’s all prepared stuff which is always more. Buy ingredients and make food.”

Yet another said, “He went to Trader Joe's, first mistake. Second, nearly half of everything on the list is organic, which is a luxury. Also things like Gnocci Alla Sorrentina, surfine capers, and Brazil nut body wash (!)? If he's going to cry about prices, at least have some buying discipline.”