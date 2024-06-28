TikTok shopper’s old Walmart bill from 2022 shows inflation bite; ‘this used to cost $127 and now...’

A TikTok video making the rounds is hitting us all where it hurts: the grocery bill. A shopper (username sewerlidd) shared a receipt from their 2022 shopping trip to Walmart, and the price tag is enough to make anyone do a double-take. Back then, their basketful of goodies rang in at a cool $127. Well, sewerlidd claims that same haul would leave you four times poorer today, thanks to inflation. Try to snack on a fruit while grocery shopping. It will help you keep a check on the processed foods you buy. (Shutterstock)

The video compares their 2022 Walmart receipt with an estimate of what the same items would cost now and the difference is enough to make you think hard about the rapidly climbing prices with each passing day. This relatable post has sparked a major conversation online, with everyone wondering: just how much more are we shelling out at the checkout these days?

Man shares $127 grocery receipt from 2022 which has now turned into…

A TikToker shared a mind-boggling experience that will make you want to check your own past grocery hauls. While browsing the Walmart app, they stumbled upon an option to reorder previous purchases. In complete disbelief, the identical list of 45 crucial items, which was priced at $127 in 2022, has now soared to an unbelievable $414. This is not merely a doubling or tripling of the cost, but a nearly fourfold increase in just two years!

“I feel like I'm going to be sick,” the person who goes by the username of sewerlidd said. “ I just looked through my Walmart history and I found my order from two years ago for the whole month worth of groceries,” he added.

However, some argued that the groceries in both receipts are not identical, casting doubt on the validity of the claims. The TikTok video garnered over a million views, with comments overflowing from other users sharing their own experiences with expensive groceries. This has left viewers questioning the extent to which inflation has affected their own grocery budgets.

Users react to viral TikTok video

“So...the ACTUAL inflation rate in the US of A today is....400%, Because that's what I read,” a person commented on the video. Another one chimed in, 'I used to spend $180 for 2 weeks for my family of four and the dog. I am now spending upwards of $430 and trying to figure out what else I can cut. Sorry kids you don't get barbecue sauce.” A few more added, “You get what you vote for. But hey.. student loans, right.”

“I just did this same thing using a grocery order from December 2021. The original order was $120.33. The new total is $140.79. That’s an increase of 16.7% in the last 2-1/2 years. Which is still a lot but nowhere near this guy’s total.”

Although there's a slight decrease, the cost of groceries continues to rise. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that inflation decreased to 3.3% in May, but it's still much greater than the Federal Reserve's preferred rate of 2%. This represents a drop from its extreme high of 9.1% in June 2022, yet our expenses haven't returned to normal. Inflation and its impact in the US is certainly going to be the most heated topic in the Donald Trump vs Joe Biden debate to take place on Thursday night.