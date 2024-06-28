 Michelle Obama breaks silence on reported rift with Biden family: ‘Two things can be true’ - Hindustan Times
Michelle Obama breaks silence on reported rift with Biden family: ‘Two things can be true’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 28, 2024 06:07 AM IST

Michelle Obama has reacted to the report of becoming frustrated over her friend Kathleen Buhle's divorce from Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Michelle Obama's spokesman Crystal Carson told Axios that the former First Lady is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens. (AP)
The report published by Axios, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation, provides details on how Michelle Obama has been missing from Biden's reelection campaign and she has expressed her displeasure over the divorce.

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden mentioned about Michelle Obama and Buhle's bond, stating that the two “worked out together at the gym and often had evening cocktails at the White House, at both formal and informal events.”

Michelle Obama's spokesman, White House react to rift report

In response to the reports, Michelle Obama's spokesman Crystal Carson told Axios that the former First Lady is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens. “Two things can be true.”

According to Carson, Michelle Obama completely supports Biden's reelection campaign, when he is anticipated to run against former President Donald Trump.

The spokesperson also highlighted that Jill Biden recently visited a memorial service for Michelle Obama's mother.

Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson also rejected the reports of any rift between Obama and Biden family. “The Biden and Obama families are like family to one other, and whomever made these claims about that relationship isn't familiar with it,” Andrew Bates stated.

Also Read: Biden-Trump debate live updates: Joe Biden trolls Trump over Melania skipping presidential debate

Kathleen Buhle and Hunter Biden

Buhle, who testified in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial in which a Delaware jury found him guilty, married the president's son in 1993. The couple share three children -- Finnegan, 23, Maisy, 23, and Naomi, 30, and they filed for divorce in 2016.

In her memoir If We Break, published in 2022, Buhle asserted that Hunter Biden's drug abuse and infidelity caused their marriage to fail. In 2019, she filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he had neglected to pay her past due bills, interest, and alimony since the end of their relationship.

Last month, Hunter Biden was convicted of three felonies related to firearms after prosecutors claimed he had lied to them about using drugs at the time he bought a pistol in 2018.

