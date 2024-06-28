Jill Biden speaks out about ‘two visions for America,' says ‘I want you to hear Joe’s words’ ahead of debate

Jill Biden spoke out about the Trump-Biden presidential debate during a stop at a Virginia Beach Biden campaign field office while she was on her way to Atlanta. “You all know that there’s two visions for America, and you’ll see them tonight when you watch the debate. And you’ve already chosen your vision: The vision you’ve chosen is for strong, steady leadership, versus that other vision, which is chaos and corruption,” she told supporters," according to CNN. “I want you tonight, when you see them both debating: I want you to hear Joe’s words, but most of all, I want you to listen to his heart.” Jill Biden speaks out about ‘two visions for America' (AP Photo/John C. Clark)(AP)

She added, “I know you’re believers, but we have to work harder: We have to go out and we have to talk to other people about these two visions. Talk about Joe’s vision and how he is trying to build up America. … I know it’s early, it’s June, and you’re probably saying, ‘Oh my God, we have all these months to go.’”

Jill also offered a subtle jab at Donald Trump, saying Biden has worked on “lifting up Americans, not just himself, like the other guy.”

In May, Jill appeared on ABC’s ‘The View’, hosted by Sunny Hostin, and said that the US must choose between good and evil in the presidential election. She noted how Trump used words like “violence,” “dictator,” and “bloodbath,” and pointed out how there were not simple words, but something the US witnessed during the Capitol riot in 2021.

Joe and Jill Biden to host a campaign rally in Raleigh

Meanwhile, Jill and Biden will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, to host a post-debate campaign rally on Friday, June 28, CBS17 reported. The campaign is also set to feature special guests like Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe and multi-platinum artist E-40.

Biden and vice president Kamala Harris visited Raleigh in March to push for affordable healthcare in the state. Trump has been leading Biden in recent polling in North Carolina.