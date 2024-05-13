Former Trump aide John McEntee sparks fury over outrageous TikTok video, ‘I give fake money to poor so that…’

Donald Trump's White House aide John McEntee has sparked online fury after he arrogantly admitted to giving fake money to homeless people so they can get arrested when they use it. John McEntee. Donald Trump's aide sparks online furing y saying he gives fake money to poor to get them arrested.

McEntee said in a now viral TikTok video that he wants to help "clean up the community". The video posted a week back has over 7 million views and almost half a million likes.

His outrageous video was posted on the account for The Right Stuff, a dating app for U.S. conservatives that McEntee co-founded.

"So I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car so when a homeless person asks for money, then I give him like a fake $5 bill, so I feel good about myself, they feel good," McEntee said in the video.

"And then, when they go to use it, they get arrested so I'm actually like helping clean up the community. You know, getting them off the street."

After the backlash caption on the video read, “Just a joke. Everyone calm down #fyp”

Watch: Former Trump aide John McEntee's outrageous video

Who is John McEntee?

John started his career as Donald Trump 'body guy,' carrying around the then-presidential candidate's bags and relaying messages, at the age of 25. McEntee, now runs a right-wing dating app named The Right Stuff, he is also currently working on HR for Donald Trump's campaign and is a senior adviser for the Heritage Foundation's 2025 Presidential Transition Project.

The former UConn college grad recently turned heads after hiring Instagram influencer Camryn Kinsey, 20, as external-relations director. 'Only in Trump's America could I go from working in a gym to working in the White House, because that's the American dream,' she said.

John McEntee's outrageous video: The backlash

The netizens can't believe what they heard from a person who has served with the US President at the White House. “Pretty sure that passing off counterfeit bills as real, even to people he views with such disdain as the unhoused, is still illegal, ” asserted an X User.

Using the incident to attack Trump's supporters another said, “This is your maga party and today's Heritage Foundation, now owned by maga. This is how they think.”

“So #GeorgeFloyd was murdered by a cop in broad daylight for this crime while this douchebag insurrectionist MAGAt from @TeamTrump and #Project2025 gets to go about his privileged life like it’s just another day,” commented another user.