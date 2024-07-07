Meghan Markle ‘ready to sit down with the Royal Family’ for peace talks, expert thinks the reason is…

A royal expert has claimed Meghan Markle is "ready to sit down with the Royal Family" for talks after years of having had no contact with them. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have remained distant from the royal family after they stepped down as working royals in 2020. Meghan Markle ‘ready to sit down with the Royal Family’ for peace talks, royal expert says (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Royal Biographer Angela Levin told GB News that Meghan is "still genuinely hurt" by how the "Royal Family treated her,” but would like to talk things through and reunite with them. "She's still genuinely hurt by how she was treated by the Royal Family - this is four years on,” Levin told host Nana Akua. "And she wants to now at last sit down and talk through things."

Levin also suggested that the Duchess of Sussex wants the royal family to "make apologies" to her and Harry for the events that led to the two of them cutting ties. "We know that means she wants the Royal Family, King Charles and everyone else to make an apology, but they don't,” Levin said. "The person who should apologise is really her, but they don't want that."

‘She's really hoping that King Charles might take one, too’

Levin added that as per "a good source" close to the royals, Meghan hopes that reconciling with the monarchy will also "help her sell her jams" from her new lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard. "She's also trying to get Beatrice and Eugenie, who's on top of her list, to get people to help her sell her jams. And she's really hoping that King Charles might take one, too,” Levin said.

“It comes from quite a good source, and that would be her excuse to go there, she wanted to make sure everything was nice, but it's also a way of selling her products,” she added.

Akua said that she would personally "like to see them all reunited.” "I think we need to try and bridge some some upset and I'd like to see them all reunited and all being nice to each other,” Akua said.

Disagreeing, Levin said, "I think it's because they're getting so unpopular that they need the royals to boost them up, because people aren't interested in them anymore. And I think that's the difficulty there."