Meghan Markle finishes filming cooking series for Netflix, here's why she 'feels very much under siege’

Meghan Markle has reportedly wrapped up the filming of a new cooking series for Netflix. This was part of Prince Harry and her $100 million five-year deal with the platform. However, the Duchess of Sussex has been feeling “under siege” as there is ambivalence about her various new projects. This has also caused her relationship with Prince Harry to become strained, the expert said. Meghan Markle finishes filming cooking series for Netflix (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

The filming of the cooking show, which remains untitled, is reportedly over. “It all went well, and it is in the can,” a source told The Daily Beast.

A filming permit obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that the show was filmed in at least two locations. While the first was a premium wholesale florist a 10-minute drive from Montecito, California, the second was a $5m property located two miles from the $11m mansion Meghan shared with Harry. Some famous people from the cooking world are believed to have worked on the show, including Michael Steed.

‘Meghan feels very much under siege’

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that there is a “growing rift” between the Duke and Duchess “caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned.” “She loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public,” Quinn said.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal family, Meghan has been involved in several projects. The degrees of success varied in case of every venture.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes was created as part of a $20 million deal with the streamer. After garnering mixed reviews, the podcast was not renewed for a second season.

Meghan has reportedly signed with Lemonada to create a new podcast, a series which is said to have been postponed until next year. Her and Harry’s five-year Netflix deal is set to expire in 2025. Meghan is also set to launch her new lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard.

However, Meghan’s projects have failed to get the broader attention of the public. Her Netflix contract is believed to be under threat, and her lifestyle brand has been widely criticised. “With news that the couple’s Netflix contract may be under threat, along with the mockery that greeted the launch of her online brand, Meghan feels very much under siege,” Quinn said.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized,” Quinn Had previously said. “Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”