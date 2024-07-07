Prince Harry makes rare admission about ‘bemused’ Queen's last meet with Archie, Lilibet: ‘She’d expected them to be…’

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained distance from the Royal family, their children have had little opportunity to interact with their grandparents and cousins in the United Kingdom. However, the Duke has recalled the demise of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her encounter with Archie and Lilibet. Prince Harry admitted that Queen was “bemused” by Archie and Lilibet's conduct and that she had anticipated them to be “more American”.(AP)

While Royal fans enjoy seeing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on special occasions like Trooping the Colour, they surely miss the absence of Queen's great-grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their position as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California with their son Archie. With the exception of the revelations made in Harry's memoir Spare, the family has maintained their privacy. In the US, the Royal couple reside in a magnificent $14 million Montecito mansion with their kids.

"For days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight – though I also couldn’t stop picturing them with Granny. The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins.

“'Sweetest children,' Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more...American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious,” he wrote, as per Hello Magazine.



Prince Harry highlights couple's ‘big day’

Meghan gave birth to Archie at Portland Hospital on May 6, 2019, while the couple welcomed their second kid, Lilibet, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on 4 June 2021.

Remembering the “big day” when Lilibet came to this world, Harry said it was a blissful moment as they did not have to worry about anything -- be it Royal rules and regulations or journalists at the front gate.

He wrote that they calmly reached the hospital with their bodyguards, who brought fries and burgers for them, as well as fajitas for Meghan from a nearby Mexican restaurant.

The Duke mentioned they “ate and ate” and also did the “Baby Mama dance” in the hospital room, stating that were just “joy and love”.