Prince Harry now deeply ‘regrets’ this one decision he made

Prince Harry is reportedly experiencing "deep regrets" over a decision that could prove to be a mistake, according to royal expert and author Tom Quinn.

Quinn suggests that Harry's American dream may face significant disruption, especially with the looming possibility of Donald Trump returning to the Oval.

The duke, who relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping back from senior Royal duties, is already finding his new life challenging and “the days long and lonely.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Prince Harry changed his country of residency from the UK to the US in legal documents.

Meghan and Harry's American dream turns sour as…

The Duke doubts that his decision turned out to be a mistake, as “it never occurred to him that it might end up threatening his whole life plan.”

The former royal couple's move to the US was intended to provide them with financial independence from the monarchy. However, Harry's new life has hit a significant roadblock due to a lawsuit initiated by The Heritage Foundation, a think tank group.

This lawsuit follows Prince Harry's admission of past drug use in his memoir, Spare. Per the penal code, applicants for US residency are required to disclose any history of drug use on their application forms.

In his memoir, Prince Harry candidly describes one particular encounter with magic mushrooms: “I stared at the bin. It stared back. 'What-staring?' Then it became... a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.”

The think tank has accused the Duke of Sussex of dishonesty regarding his previous drug use on his application and of receiving preferential treatment. Washington DC Judge Carl Nichols is currently scrutinizing the form.

Prince Harry holds ‘deep regrets’ sharing drug use in memoir

According to Quinn, Meghan and Harry have sought legal advice due to concerns that a Trump presidency could jeopardize Harry's residency status because of his past drug use confessions.

“The couple have taken legal advice because they're seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election Harry's visa may be revoked. Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country,” Quinn told the Mirror UK.

Quinn also noted, “Harry initially thought this couldn't possibly happen to him as the normal rules don't apply to a Royal Prince, but he is increasingly realising that in the United States being a Prince doesn't actually count for very much.”

“But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public. It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan.”

Quinn believes that Harry is finding his new life in the US increasingly strange and uncomfortable.

“During his first six months in the States Harry found everything new and exciting, but the glamour is definitely wearing off.”

Quinn explained that Prince Harry has “no practical skills, and have always paid people to cook, clean and garden for you. Harry has never done any of these practical things, so after he's taken the dog for a walk in the morning, he finds the day long and lonely.”

“Meghan does her best to support Harry, but she is in her natural environment and he is in a strange unfamiliar world which grows increasingly unfriendly,” the royal expert noted.