Meghan Markle seeks a ‘remote island’ with Prince Harry to hide from media

Meghan Markle is reportedly seeking a “remote island” retreat for herself, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan Markle seeks luxurious remote island retreat for family vacation. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

A royal insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is looking for a sanctuary where her family can enjoy some quality time away from the media eye and pressure.

Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the US four years ago after stepping down from royal duties and have since been raising their two children.

Following the Independence Day on July 4th, Meghan is keen to use the summer months to unwind and enjoy some much-needed relaxation with her family. An insider told Ok!, “As usual, she and Harry celebrated with the kids, but she wants to use the next couple of months relaxing and having fun after a stressful year so far.”

The Suits star’s vision for the getaway includes a luxurious, pressure-free environment where they can all have fun together. “Meghan wants to get away with Harry and the kids to a remote island so they can just have fun as a family without any outside pressure and be in complete luxury,” the source added.

“Archie and Lilibet are at that age now where they can do more adventurous stuff, and Meghan has even talked about a trip to Disneyland as she knows they will be well looked after there and how much the children would love it. Lili is very into Disney princesses right now and would be in her element.”

Meghan is considering National Park trip with friends and kids

Meghan also desires to reconnect with her close female friends through some solo trips. The insider explained to Ok!, “As much as family time is the priority, Meghan also wants to spend more time with her friends and do some girly trips away and have a pampering weekend. She’d also like her and her friends to go on a trip somewhere with the kids, maybe a bit of glamping in one of the National Parks.”

Earlier this year, the duchess announced a new venture with her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The official launch is expected in the coming months, featuring products such as jam and dog biscuits available for purchase on the brand's website. Meghan also reportedly looking to launch a rose wine along with the aforementioned products.

With a busy autumn ahead, filled with numerous work commitments, Meghan wants to make the most of the summer by focusing on her family and friends. The source noted, “She knows she’s got a busy autumn coming up with lots of new work commitments so she just wants to concentrate on family and friends this summer as she won’t have as much time for it in the run-up to the end of the year.”