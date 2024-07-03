Meghan Markle is looking to launch a rosé wine brand like Brad Pitt

Meghan Markle is venturing into a new business endeavor akin to former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Meghan Markle leaves after an exhibition sitting volleyball match in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Reports indicate that the Duchess of Sussex is preparing to launch a rosé wine under her luxury brand. This move follows her earlier teasers about potential products like raspberry and strawberry jam pots and dog biscuits through her American Riviera Orchard label.

The 42-year-old duchess wants to introduce rosé wine as the first item available for the public to purchase.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan's upcoming venture into rosé wine aligns strategically as her inaugural product.

“It would make commercial sense for Meghan’s first product to be a wine,” the report suggests, noting a trend among celebrities such as Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Kylie Minogue, Francis Ford Coppola, and, of course, Pitt, who have successfully introduced their own wine lines.

The Sussexes' business spectrum

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the US from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Meghan and Prince Harry have ventured into various personal and business endeavours. These include Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ and their bombshell Netflix documentary series ‘Harry & Meghan.’

“Rose has become a hot sector for celebrities to launch their own brands in,” branding expert Lucie Green told Fabulous.

“It's a segment that has broad consumer appeal and many leading brands are focusing on concept and lifestyle vs connoisseur wine drinkers,” she said, and added, “In that sense, it's almost perfect for a budding lifestyle brand like Markle's.”

While addressing American Riviera's jam and dog biscuit venture, the brand expert said, “I imagine the pop-ups and the seeding, and a series of dinners will continue until some kind of official launch.”

“It could be that she's still courting investment. If the brand is direct to consumer, versus wholesale, there will need to be a substantial marketing budget for consumer acquisition. It's unclear what leadership she has in place at this point, too.”

Pitt's renowned Miraval rosé, for instance, commands approximately £25 at supermarkets.