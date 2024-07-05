Who will present Wimbledon trophies if Kate Middleton can't attend? Royal experts weigh in

The Royal Family is facing a potential dilemma as Prince William may be unable to substitute for Kate Middleton at this year's Wimbledon final due to a scheduling conflict. Royal Family faces dilemma as Kate Middleton's chemotherapy treatment puts Wimbledon appearance in doubt.(Reuters)

GB News's Digital Royal Editor, Svar Nanan-Sen pointed this out during a discussion with Cameron Walker, GB News's Royal Correspondent, on the latest episode of The Royal Record podcast.

Royal family ‘refusing to pile pressure’ on Kate

As the patron, “The Princess of Wales is president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon; in other words, she presents trophies to the winners.” However, this year, her participation is uncertain as she is currently due to ongoing preventative chemotherapy. Also, the royal family is “refusing to pile pressure” on the Princess of Wales.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton, Prince William use different names and titles in Scotland, Harry also got one; Here’s why

So now the rousing question is, will Kate be there to present the trophy? if not, who might step in to perform?

Some reports have suggested that her husband, Prince William, might take on the role. “It would be nice if [Kate] is there, but don't expect her to be there. As to whether someone will replace her and give the trophies out this year if the princess is unable to, maybe Prince William, or maybe the Duke of Kent will come back because he's been out and about quite regularly?” Walker noted.

Why Prince William can't present the trophy

However, Nanan-Sen pointed out a significant potential conflict for Prince William. As the president of the Football Association (FA), explaining, “You mentioned that Prince William could be an alternative, but there is a scenario where William has a diary clash where I think he'd be unable to attend the Wimbledon's Men's final. As we know, William is the president of the FA. If England, which we hope they do, makes it to the finals of Euro 2024, then the final is on July 14, the same day as Wimbledon's Men's single event final.”

“I would imagine that William and possibly George and Charlotte would be in Germany to support Gareth Southgate and the team and hope that they bring the trophy home. So if England does make it to the final of Euro 2024, it's unlikely that William would stand in.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Kate Middleton now 'separated' with 'no bridge to mend' after Princess…

To which Walker responded stating, “I may be cancelled after this but that's very optimistic, perhaps of you, some people would say, for England to make the final. To be honest, the Royal Family is very good at planning and I'm sure there's lots of contingencies in place.”

“Prince William, to be honest, when he goes to Wimbledon as a spectator, he is not really involved in any of the governance of it. So he could step in for his wife, but there's no guarantee that would happen.”

Walker concluded, “I think it's highly likely that he would travel to Germany” if Engal made it to the Euro final to see that “match as president of the FA.”