Prince William to star in two part documentary exploring and fighting to end homelessness

Prince William is set to star in a two-part documentary shining a spotlight on a critical issue. Titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the series will explore the first year of his ambitious initiative, Homewards. A step which aims to make homelessness a rare, brief, and unrepeated experience in the UK. The Prince of Wales, partnering with The Royal Foundation, has launched a resource centre to tackle this issue in the UK. Their approach focuses on community-based initiatives. The documentary will also feature well-known advocates of the program. Prince William currently holds the title of Duke of Cornwall.(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness

Following the journeys of those currently facing homelessness, as well as William himself as he launches the program across the country, the documentary promises an in-depth look at the challenges and potential solutions to end this helplessness. A new picture from his documentary recently surfaced glimpsing the future monarch addressing the issue. Earlier, while discussing the charity, William mentioned that his initiative, Homewards, aims to inspire people across the country with hope, suggesting that homelessness can be prevented through collaborative efforts and visible progress.

“It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality,” the future monarch remarked, as per The Mirror.

What is Homewards?

Launched in 2023 by the Prince of Wales, Homewards is a five-year initiative focused on developing and demonstrating new ways to stop and get rid of homelessness, creating successful models that can be adapted widely and easily.

Together, they will create tailored plans to address homelessness in multiple UK areas including Newport, South Wales; Dorset towns, Lambeth in south London; and the cities of Belfast, Aberdeen, and Sheffield.

On July 7th, The Royal Foundation, led by the Prince and Princess of Wales, announced a special exhibition titled 'Homelessness: Reframed'. This exhibition aims to harness the power of art to enhance the nation’s awareness of homelessness and foster hope that it can be eradicated.

“An art exhibition bringing to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness across the country and giving the public an opportunity to engage with, and better understand, the stories of those with experience of homelessness,” the Royal Foundation website described the vision.

Dave Martin, David Tovey, Marc Davenant, Opake, Rankin, Robi Walters, and Sam D’Cruze are among the renowned artists participating in the exhibition, which starts on Wednesday, August 7th, and runs for six weeks until Friday, September 20th.