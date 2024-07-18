King Charles plans summer surprise for Archie and Lilibet after Harry, Meghan decide…

King Charles is considering his 'most likely' option for maintaining a close long-distance relationship with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans for Balmoral still uncertain, the monarch is stepping in to ensure his grandchildren have a memorable vacation time despite family differences. It was earlier reported that the Duke and Duchess have decided not to join the Royal family on their usual Scottish retreat this year. 'The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.'

King Charles plans Skype time with Archie and Lilibet

It has been widely reported how deeply the monarch misses Harry's children, who now reside in California. According to sources, he desires more than just video calls to stay connected with them, but it appears that technology remains his only option for now.

An insider told the Express, "Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them. So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."

It's still up in the air if the Duke and Duchess will swing by Balmoral, a special time for Royals to hang out in Scotland's peaceful scenery and discuss life and future. But, to keep in touch with Archie and Lilibet, Charles might lean more on tech than old-school ways. The idea is to stay connected via “ Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to."

Harry and Meghan to skip Balmoral trip

Princess Kate and Prince William alongside their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis are said to be getting ready to go to the Royal Family's summer getaway at Balmoral in August. But, it looks like Harry and Meghan, who've only brought their kids to the UK once since they moved to the US in 2020—that was during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2021—might not be coming to the family event.

"Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August,” the source said. "The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind,” they added.