Hamptons happy hour: JLo adds biking with male pal to 4th of July weekend plans amid Bennifer divorce rumours

Turning the frown on her face upside down amid swirling divorce rumours about her marriage to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez took off for the Hamptons for the Fourth of July long weekend. The “Marry Me” star is taking well-deserved time off the showbiz radar amid her extended happy hour with friends. Jennifer Lopez pictured with her longtime friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey in the Hamptons.(Instagram)

The 54-year-old has undoubtedly had a rough year, facing flak from all sides of life—professional and personal. Turning the clock on the never-ending sad hour, she was recently spotted living life to the fullest while out for a bike ride with her longtime pal Stevie Mackey.

The duo were seen on board twinning cream-coloured bicycles, posing in front of a homely mansion.

JLo kept things casual, sporting a black sweatshirt, wide-legged white pants, and chic sneakers. For the photo, she kept her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail while rocking a minimal sun-kissed aesthetic for makeup.

What has Jennifer Lopez been up to recently?

According to multiple insider reports, Bennifer and Jennifer have been “apart since March,” but despite their contrasting public personas and media appearances, The Accountant star is seemingly still “very protective of Jennifer.”

They’ve alternatively been pictured wearing their wedding bands on some occasions and not on others. Jennifer kept her marital diamond ring on in her latest picture alongside her vocal coach, Mackey.

Her friend shared the snap on his Instagram feed and captioned it, “Good times, good friends, good wheels,” with bicycle and flower emojis. As Lopez appeared to be enjoying her time in the lush environs of the Hamptons and pedalling hard towards good vibes, Affleck remained in Los Angeles.

In addition to sharing his pic with good friend JLo, Mackey also posted a bicycle illustration with a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories. “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance you must keep moving.”

Whether it has anything to do with Jennifer’s present scenario or not, the “On the Floor” had already heeded the life lesson. Two days ago, she, too, took to her Instagram page to share an all-smiles “Happy Fourth” carousel post of pictures while shopping for flowers.

Earlier this year, she cancelled her summer tour, “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Although she’s been busy with her film projects, her Hamptons trip finally offered a much-needed getaway from all the scrutiny surrounding her name.

While presumably en route to the popular celebrity hotspot earlier this week, JLo shared an Instagram video with her daughter Emme. Jenny from the Block reportedly also spent the American holiday with her son Max and manager, Benny Medina.

Before taking off for the New York location, she enjoyed her time in Europe sans Affleck. A source told PEOPLE that the estranged couple is “doing their own thing” this summer.

Despite handling the pressure of their very public relationship in their own ways, Jennifer kept her ring on throughout the Fourth of July weekend, as seen in recent pictures. Even though her family has reportedly asked her to leave “Ben behind," she further signalled that her marriage was not over by flaunting a charm bracelet with his initials.