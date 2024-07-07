Khyree Jackson tragedy: NFL rookie's totalled car seen for the 1 time after fatal Maryland accident

The sports world is mourning the loss of rising NFL star Khyree Jackson. The Minnesota Vikings player’s mother, Ebony Jackson, confirmed the heart-rending news to TMZ on Saturday. FILE - Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed Saturday morning, July 6, 2024, in a car crash in Maryland, police and the team said. (AP/Doug Benc)

Following the horrifying car crash that killed the 24-year-old cornerback with his former high school teammates Anthony Lytton Jr (24) and Isaiah Hazel (23) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, the news site shared pictures of the tragic aftermath, showcasing Jackson’s completely wrecked Dodge Charger.

NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, drafted only months ago, passes away at 24 in car crash

On Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a three-car accident. According to official sources, a silver Infiniti collided with the Dodge Charger while attempting to switch lanes at high speed. As the silver vehicle slammed into the NFL player’s car, his Dodge Charger involuntarily swayed towards a Chevy Impala before smashing into trees on the roadway side. (See pictures here)

Also read | As Philadelphia 76ers land ex-Miami Heat star Caleb Martin, Paul Reed's uncertain future breaks Internet's heart

A photo of the aftermath recovered by TMZ showed the late sports star’s car being loaded onto a tow truck. Terrifying visuals left his car completely unrecognisable, as it appeared entirely flattened, with the vehicle’s hind part detached from the once unified whole.

Another picture of the back half revealed an even more nightmarish scene as the totalled part of the car exposed the car body’s interior, while the rest appears to have been ripped apart after the fatal impact.

While Jackson and Hazel were pronounced at the scene, Lytton passed away at an area hospital where he was taken for recuperation.

Minnesota Vikings shortlisted Jackson merely months ago in the fourth round of the NFL draft at the University of Oregon.

Also read | 4th of July tragedy: Chicago dad tragically dies after firework explodes in his hand, causing head injury

The team’s GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, grieved his loss in a statement that read: “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally… My thoughts are with Khyree’s family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings.”