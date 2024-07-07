4th of July tragedy: Chicago dad tragically dies after firework explodes in his hand, causing head injury

A Chicago father tragically lost his life due to a head injury caused by a 4th of July firework. The incident took place after 34-year-old Earl Lory went to check out an unexploded 12-inch mortar tube. It horrifically went off while he was holding it. Chicago dad tragically dies after firework explodes in his hand, causing head injury (Pixabay - representational image)

According to CBS Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times, neighbours discovered human remains on their property following the blast. The Chicago Fire Department also hosed down the roadway and garages in the alleyway where the blast took place.

The incident

Lory was a father of two children, and his third child was on the way. He was setting off fireworks but one of them did not detonate. Neighbours described it as a “footlong mortar tube.” Lory was holding the object and investigating it when it blew up.

Lory died from head injuries. He died on the scene after he “sustained trauma to the body,” cops claimed. The incident remains under investigation.

The Belmont Gardens alley, where the victim had been setting off the fireworks, is an area known for holiday displays with large explosive devices. In a social media post, the Chicago Fire Department said it had to respond to at least 13 fireworks-related blazes overnight.

“CFD responded to many fires overnight in Chicago. Nearly all started by use of fireworks. At least 13 fires are confirmed as fireworks related. Final numbers will be posted later. One person was killed by delayed ignition of a mortar device, causing massive trauma,” the Chicago Fire Department wrote on X.

In another 4th of July tragedy, a South Carolina father died after his head blew up after he placed firework on his hat during 4th of July celebrations. 41-year-old Allen Ray McGrew put up the show for his neighbours during the block party in the town of Summerville. McGrew died at the scene after suffering fatal injuries after placing the large firework on his head around 10:30 pm, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.