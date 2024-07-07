Tragic moment US dad dances minutes before dying after placing firework on his hat at July 4 block party: Watch

A heartbreaking video shows a South Carolina father dancing, decked in a stars and stripes outfit and top hat, before his head blew up after he placed firework on his hat during 4th of July celebrations. 41-year-old Allen Ray McGrew put up the show for his neighbours during the block party in the town of Summerville. SC dad Allen Ray McGrew died after placing firework on his hat at a July 4 block party (Allen McGrew/Facebook)

McGrew reportedly died at the scene. As per WCBD, he suffered fatal injuries after placing the large firework on his head around 10:30 pm, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife told deputies he was trying to “show off” even though his family members begged him to stop.

“He was holding this firework over his top hat,” Paige McGrew told the Post and Courier. “I thought he was just showboating before he set it on the ground. I didn’t realize he had already lit it.”

A police report obtained by the outlet said that McGrew had been drinking for several hours before the incident took place. His son recently got engaged. McGrew loved Independence Day and wore a new Uncle Sam costume during the party. “Allen loved this holiday,” his wife said.

“He was a patriot; he was proud of his son and he was excited to have a new daughter-in-law. He was living his best life last night, she said, adding that she would remember her husband as a “genuine, good person” who “loved life.”

‘Why do people mess with fireworks?’

In the comment section of the video, users stressed the importance of being serious about handling fireworks. “This is one of those stories you ask yourself… Why?” one user said, while another wrote, “I will always ask this question every year. Why do people mess with fireworks?” “How many more examples do people need to take fireworks seriously? This is tragic…,” one user wrote. Another said, “Wow. Such a tragedy. People don’t realize how powerful fireworks really are. Even little ones. Leave it to the professionals people.”

“That's so sad. Why do people do these stupid things? Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Rest in peace. Prayers to his family,” one user said. “Fireworks can be deadly. You have to have common sense. Prayers for his family,” another wrote. One commented, “Damn….thats just so sad. Of course it was a dumb move but after reading that, I just feel awful with no room to critique.”