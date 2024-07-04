4th of July Fireworks in Seattle, New York, Dallas, San Diego and more: Top locations to explore

The Fourth of July is approaching, just hours away, and one thing we absolutely cannot forget are the fireworks, one of the biggest form of celebration to mark America’s Independence Day. We all have cherished memories of oohing at the sky filled with dazzling lights and colors. This year, why not make some new memories that will last a lifetime? We've got a guide to the hottest spots across the country to witness incredible fireworks displays. From iconic cityscapes to stunning waterfront locations, there's something for everyone. US Independence Day celebrations conclude with a spectacular evening fireworks show above the National Mall. (AP)

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle

From the picturesque San Juan Islands, where you can catch a glimpse of Anacortes' spectacular fireworks show from a distance, to the beloved tradition of Seafair's fireworks, here are few top places to explore.

Seafair Fourth of July celebration

The Seafair Fourth of July festival is preparing to light up Lake Union's heavens with an amazing 20-minute fireworks show provided by Western Display Fireworks. This year's celebration in Seattle will feature more than 7,000 pounds of fireworks.

Parks and heights

While Bhy Kracke Park and Kerry Park are popular choices, a lesser crowded park may offer you a memorable experience. Other places to explore are Hood Canal, Lake Union etc.

Friday Harbor

The island of Friday Harbor holds a unique fireworks celebration over its harbor. The celebration includes Pig War Picnic, a nod to an odd period in Northwest history.

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Dallas

Dallas has a variety of exciting options to celebrate America's independence day.

Klyde Warren Park

Looking for a fun-filled family outing? Klyde Warren Park is the place to explore. Spread out your picnic blanket and enjoy live music, delicious food vendors, and a dance party before the grand finale – a spectacular fireworks display that will leave you awestruck!

Downtown Arlington:

Craving a vibrant, patriotic atmosphere? Head over to downtown Arlington! Soak up the sunny vibes and festive energy throughout the day, then settle in for a magnificent fireworks display that will illuminate the night sky.

Kaboom Town

Kaboom Town is legendary for its incredible fireworks shows. This year, witness a dazzling 25-minute display preceded by an exhilarating airshow featuring skydivers, historic warplanes, and daring stunt pilots taking flight!

Liberty By The Lake Festival

Kick things off with a 5k or a one-mile fun run early in the morning. Then, cheer on the participants of the parade at 9:15 am. End your day with a relaxing festival featuring delicious food trucks and lively music at The Athletic Club starting at 6 pm.

Other options: Independence Day at Reunion Tower, Fair Park Fourth, Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival.

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in San Diego

San Diego County provides a lively array of choices for commemorating Independence Day with fireworks and parades.

San Diego's Big Bay Boom

San Diego's Big Bay Boom stands out as a major fireworks extravaganza that matches its wild hype on the West Coast, attracting a large expected audience of up to half a million attendees. Fireworks are accessible from a variety of places along the bay, offering many viewing areas.

Drone Spectacle

Broadway Pier in San Diego Bay is set to host a vibrant drone spectacle, featuring the San Diego Legion rugby team, before the Major Fireworks Event.

Mission Bay Viewing Spots

Mission Bay is providing various spots along the waterfront for SeaWorld San Diego's fireworks show.

SeaWorld San Diego's Fourth of July

Experience thrilling shows with marine animals and a patriotic fireworks show at SeaWorld.

San Diego County Fair's Fourth of July Fireworks

Spend a day at the fair before enjoying a spectacular fireworks show. This event is perfect for families.

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks: Top places in NYC

Manhattan:

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street

1st Avenue and East 34th Street

1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens:

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn:

Transmitter Park

Newton Barge Playground

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Macy's fireworks entry points:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue