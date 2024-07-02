4th of July fireworks: How and where to watch 2024 celebrations in Los Angeles

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and celebrations are in the air. Firework shows are a must for the Independence Day celebrations. And what better place to spend the national holiday than the most popular vacation spot in Los Angeles? Hence here is a comprehensive list of all the top locations in LA to visit for spectacular views of the fireworks. Where to watch the best fireworks in Los Angeles on Fourth of July?(@ChadLindberg/X)

Also Read: Joe Biden says Supreme Court's immunity ruling on Donald Trump is a ‘dangerous precedent’

Fourth of July fireworks show in Los Angeles: Top locations to visit

Rose Bowl

Catch the fireworks show after a fun MLS game at the Rose Bowl. The match will be between the LA Galaxy and LAFC and begin at 7:30 pm in Pasadena. The game has been introduced as a substitute for the AmericaFest which was cancelled due to budget constraints. The soccer game will be followed by a spectacular show of fireworks in celebration of July 4. Crackers will be launched from the adjacent Brookside Golf Course. The place will be busier than previous years as reported by Time Out.

Marina Del ray

Experience the fire and light show above the oceanic view at Marina Del Ray. The annual firework show is held right over the Marina Channel where the water body serves as the perfect sparkly mirror of the show in the sky. The fireworks will be visible from 9 pm and go on for 20 minutes. The fireworks display can be seen from waterfront hotels and restaurants, and as far away as Venice where High Rooftop Lounge organises a rooftop party on ticket.

Also Read: Joe Biden attempts to dispel worry about his debate performace in new ad: ‘I’m not a young man, but I know how to…

Disneyland

Disneyland is famous for its everyday fireworks show but one can spot the special Fourth of July firecrackers at teh amusement park during the national holiday. The fireworks are red-white-blue themed and some firecrackers read “Celebrate America!” in the sky. Just ensure your reservations to visit Disneyland right now and the fireworks will be visible from 9:30 pm onwards.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

For the cine buffs, the national holiday weekend cannot get more exciting. Catch Cinespia organising a three-day movie fest followed by a fireworks display in celebration of the Fourth of July. The movie fest will begin on July 4 with the screening of Rocky, Charlie’s Angels on July 5 and Shrek 2 on July 6 at the Hollywood.

Also Read: King Charles III reportedly ‘in discussion’ to finally visit Prince Harry in US, but more drama ensues

Long Beach

The fireworks show will begin at 9 pm at Long Beach over Queensway Bay with no entry fee. The fireworks will be visible from the waterfront attractions and those who wish to witness it from the waters can join either the boats from Rainbow Harbor priced at $50-$75 or the Queen Mary priced at $55 with food and music.

Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Pier is known for its legendary Fourth of July celebrations. Plan the whole day at the beach with loads of activities including parades, a fitness expo, 5K runs and the four-day Pier Plaza Festival. Eat the all-American cuisine and soak in the sun until the fireworks show at 9 pm.

Also Read: 4th of July fireworks: How and where to watch in 2024 celebrations in DC

Universal Studios

The Universal Studios celebrate America’s birthday with a balance of Universal and patriotic-themed extravaganza. While details for this year’s celebration are yet to be revealed, the previous year included themed decor and a fife and drum band. The fireworks from the Studio will be visible around 9 pm.

Hollywood Bowl

Attend the evening of the Independence Day with Harry Connick Jr. at the Hollywood Bowl. The three-day event will be followed by a fireworks show. The tickets are priced at $15.