Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had 'parenting wars' during their marriage; he wanted more rules, but Angie...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly weren't exactly on the same page when it came to raising their children. While they presented a united front in Hollywood, sources reveal a clash of parenting styles simmered behind the walls that ultimately played a role in their separation. Apparently, Pitt favoured a more rule-based approach, but Jolie... well, let's just say she had a different vision for their kids' upbringing. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘clashed’ over parenting style

It seems that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie disagreed on more than just their French winery, Château Miraval. A source told People that during their marriage, the couple, who share six children, had conflicting approaches to parenting. These disagreements grew over time and contributed to the breakdown of their relationship, alongside other factors.

"During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids," the source claimed adding Angelina leaned towards a more free-spirited approach. “Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age.”

Brad and Angie both wanted ‘kids to thrive’

The former couple, who have children including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, had ‘parenting showdowns.’ However, they shared a common vision for their children's future. “They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling," the insider claimed.

Despite reports of "parenting wars" during their marriage, insiders claim both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie prioritised their children's well-being. However, recent developments hint at a deeper rift. Angelina's eldest biological daughter, Shiloh, has legally removed "Pitt" from her surname, opting for Jolie like her mother. This follows similar choices by Vivienne, and rumours suggest the other children may have done the same.

Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to drop lawsuit

The Salt actress has reportedly urged her ex-partner to end their feud. The couple, who were together for about 12 years before splitting, are still working through their divorce settlement despite being declared legally single in 2019. According to a statement shared with Page Six by Jolie’s legal representative, “Brad Pitt allegedly sought to exert control over Angelina Jolie by demanding an expanded non-disclosure agreement (NDA) covering his personal misconduct and alleged mistreatment.”

Meanwhile, Jolie has consistently argued for Pitt to “end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing.” It has been reported that the actress's team is seeking access to Pitt's private communications regarding the infamous 2016 plane incident, which initially sparked their divorce battle.