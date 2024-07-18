As Priyanka Chopra moves into her $20 mn home, here’s a peek into her real estate investments

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a keen investor in the real estate space and owns almost half a dozen assets in India and the US. The actor and her husband Nick Jonas, the US-based singer and songwriter, recently moved into their newly renovated Los Angeles home. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a keen investor in the real estate space and owns almost half a dozen assets in India and the US.(HT Files)

According to a report published in The Sun, the house has been fully renovated, and the couple has moved back in. Priyanka’s Instagram story, which gave a glimpse of the LA skyline from her balcony and a peek into her home’s grand interior, confirmed their return. She had written, “Being home… is feeding my soul.”

The two had been forced to move out of their $20 million home earlier after it developed a mold infestation and became ‘virtually unlivable’. They purchased the house in 2019, months after their grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018.

While Chopra has moved to the US, there have been almost half a dozen real estate transactions by her in India over the last three years. Here's a peek into her real estate investments.

Also Read: From Imran Khan to Katrina Kaif, why some Bollywood stars prefer to stay on rent rather than buy an apartment in Mumbai

Two penthouses sold in Mumbai

In October 2023, Chopra sold two penthouses measuring 2,292 square feet (sq ft) for ₹6 crore in the Andheri area of Mumbai, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The two penthouses are located in the Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri, Mumbai. The first penthouse, measuring around 860 sq ft, was sold for ₹2.25 crore, while the second penthouse, measuring 1,432 sq ft, was sold for ₹3.75 crore, the documents showed.

Office space sold in Andheri area of Mumbai

In April 2023, there were news reports of Priyanka Chopra selling a commercial property in Andheri’s Lokhandwala for ₹7 crore to a dentist couple who had earlier rented the office space in 2021.

The office space sold by Chopra had a carpet area of 1781.19 sq ft and a 465 sq ft terrace on Lokhandwala Road along with an open car parking space.

Priyanka Chopra sold two flats in March 2021 during COVID-19

Chopra in March 2021 had sold two residential units located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri (W) for ₹7 crore, according to Zapkey.

Of the two residential units, the first unit spread across an area of 888 sq ft was sold for ₹3 crore and the second unit on the same floor of 1219 sq ft was sold for ₹4 crore, the documents showed.

Also Read: Why did Abhishek Bachchan buy two 252 sq ft apartments in Mumbai alongside four large flats on the same floor?

Family leased a bungalow in Pune

In March 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s family leased a bungalow in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of ₹2 lakh per month, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The bungalow’s plot size is 3754 sq ft and the built-up area is 2180 sq ft (ground floor), the basement area is 950 sq ft and the garden area is 2232 sq ft. The parking area is 400 sq ft, the documents showed.