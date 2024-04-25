Priyanka Chopra’s family leases bungalow in Pune to a co-living firm for a monthly rent of 2 lakh

Priyanka Chopra’s family has leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of ₹2 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Priyanka Chopra’s family has leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of ₹ 2 lakh per month. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

The actor’s brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra signed the Leave and License Agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited that was registered on March 21. The firm has paid a security deposit of ₹6 lakh and will be paying ₹2.06 lakh as rent every month, the documents showed.

The bungalow’s plot size is 3754 sq ft and the built-up area is 2180 sq ft (ground floor), the basement area is 950 sq ft and the garden area is 2232 sq ft. The parking area is 400 sq ft, the documents showed.

Both the actor and the co-living firm could not be reached.

Last year, Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a keen investor in real estate, had sold two penthouses spanning a built-up area of 2,292 sq ft for ₹6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara. The two penthouses are located in the Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara, Andheri, Mumbai.

The first penthouse located on the higher floor, measuring around 860 sq ft, was sold for ₹2.25 crore, while the second penthouse, measuring 1,432 sq ft, was sold for ₹3.75 crore, according to the documents. The buyer paid a stamp duty of around ₹36 lakh for both transactions. The two penthouses were registered on October 23 and 25, respectively.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also sold a commercial property in Andheri’s Lokhandwala for ₹7 crore to a dentist couple who had earlier rented this office space in 2021.

In June 2021, the Bollywood actress had leased a second-floor office property located in the Oshiwara area of Andheri West for ₹2.11 lakh a month spread across an area of 2,040 sq ft.

Priyanka Chopra moved to Los Angeles in 2018 after her marriage with American singer Nick Jonas and currently lives there with him and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

As many as 21,744 properties were registered in Pune in March 2024, resulting in a 52% increase compared to 14,309 in the previous year. Stamp duty collections during this period totaled ₹804 crore, marking a 30% year-on-year (YoY) rise, according to Maharashtra government’s department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

