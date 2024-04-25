 Priyanka Chopra’s family leases bungalow in Pune to a co-living firm for a monthly rent of ₹2 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra’s family leases bungalow in Pune to a co-living firm for a monthly rent of 2 lakh

ByVandana Ramnani
Apr 25, 2024 05:27 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra signed the Leave and License Agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited

Priyanka Chopra’s family has leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of 2 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Priyanka Chopra’s family has leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh per month. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)
Priyanka Chopra’s family has leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of 2 lakh per month. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

The actor’s brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra signed the Leave and License Agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited that was registered on March 21. The firm has paid a security deposit of 6 lakh and will be paying 2.06 lakh as rent every month, the documents showed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie

The bungalow’s plot size is 3754 sq ft and the built-up area is 2180 sq ft (ground floor), the basement area is 950 sq ft and the garden area is 2232 sq ft. The parking area is 400 sq ft, the documents showed.

Both the actor and the co-living firm could not be reached.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ready to move back into $20 million LA mansion soon; aerial pics show renovation is complete

Last year, Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a keen investor in real estate, had sold two penthouses spanning a built-up area of 2,292 sq ft for 6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara. The two penthouses are located in the Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara, Andheri, Mumbai.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra sells two penthouses in Oshiwara for 6 crore

The first penthouse located on the higher floor, measuring around 860 sq ft, was sold for 2.25 crore, while the second penthouse, measuring 1,432 sq ft, was sold for 3.75 crore, according to the documents. The buyer paid a stamp duty of around 36 lakh for both transactions. The two penthouses were registered on October 23 and 25, respectively.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra confirms that she is not attending Met Gala this year, but is excited to see this star instead

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also sold a commercial property in Andheri’s Lokhandwala for 7 crore to a dentist couple who had earlier rented this office space in 2021.

In June 2021, the Bollywood actress had leased a second-floor office property located in the Oshiwara area of Andheri West for 2.11 lakh a month spread across an area of 2,040 sq ft.

Priyanka Chopra moved to Los Angeles in 2018 after her marriage with American singer Nick Jonas and currently lives there with him and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

As many as 21,744 properties were registered in Pune in March 2024, resulting in a 52% increase compared to 14,309 in the previous year. Stamp duty collections during this period totaled 804 crore, marking a 30% year-on-year (YoY) rise, according to Maharashtra government’s department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

Also Read: Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for 7.5 crore; leases it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

News / Real Estate / Priyanka Chopra’s family leases bungalow in Pune to a co-living firm for a monthly rent of 2 lakh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On