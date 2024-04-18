 Pune real estate market records 52% YoY surge in property registrations in March 2024 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune real estate market records 52% YoY surge in property registrations in March 2024

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Maharashtra government's stamp duty collections in Pune for March 2024 marked a 30% YoY increase at ₹804 crore from ₹621 crore in March 2023

As many as 21,744 properties were registered in Pune in March 2024, resulting in a 52% increase compared to 14,309 in the previous year. Stamp duty collections during this period totaled 804 crore, marking a 30% year-on-year (YoY) rise, according to Maharashtra government’s department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

As many as 21,744 properties were registered in Pune in March 2024, resulting in a 52% increase compared to the 14,309 in the previous year.
As many as 21,744 properties were registered in Pune in March 2024, resulting in a 52% increase compared to the 14,309 in the previous year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Stamp duty collections recorded in March 2023 stood at 621 crore.

Increase in purchase of properties worth more than 1 crore in March 2024

In March 2024, registration of residential units priced between 50 lakh and 1 crore constituted the highest proportion, accounting for 33% of all housing transactions. Similarly, properties priced between 25 lakh and 50 lakh represented 32% of the market share. The share of properties under 25 lakh has also witnessed a notable increase from 16% in March 2023 to 21% in March 2024, an analysis by Knight Frank showed.

Also Read: Registration of properties in Pune up by 10% in 2023 amid higher demand: Report

The higher value segment, comprising properties priced 1 crore and above, witnessed an increase in its market share. This category's share rose from 10% in March 2023 to 13% in March 2024, indicating a growing preference for properties in this price range, it showed.

Higher demand for larger apartments

In March 2024, apartments ranging from 500 to 800 sq ft commanded a significant market share of 40%. Similarly, apartments with an area under 500 sq ft also attracted considerable interest, comprising 35% of transactions in March 2024, positioning it as the second most preferred apartment size. The market share of larger apartments, exceeding 1000 sq ft, remained stable at 13% during this period, it showed.

Also Read: The Osho empire with real estate, personal belongings, and intellectual property rights

“Pune's real estate market continues its upward ascent, fuelled by strong demand for homes, affordable prices, and favorable conditions. March 2024 witnessed a remarkable 52% surge in registrations compared to the previous year, setting an optimistic tone for the quarter ahead,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

52% of homebuyers in 30- 45 years age group

The largest buyer segment in the Pune market consisted of homebuyers aged between 30 and 45 years, holding a substantial 52% share. Those under the age of 30 accounted for 24% of the market share, while homebuyers aged between 45 and 60 years represented 18% of the market.

Also Read: Kolte-Patil plans to launch real estate projects worth 9,000 crore by FY25 in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

There is also a notable presence of professionals in the market, particularly within the 30–45 years age bracket, which constitutes the largest segment, the analysis showed.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for 7.5 crore; leases it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month

Real Estate / Pune real estate market records 52% YoY surge in property registrations in March 2024
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
