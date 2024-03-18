 Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for ₹7.5 crore; leases it immediately for ₹3.5 lakh per month - Hindustan Times
Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for 7.5 crore; leases it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Tiger Shroff leased the Pune property on the same day for a period of five years. There's a provision for 5% rent escalation every year, the documents showed

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has bought a property for 7.5 crore in Pune and leased it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has bought a property for 7.5 crore in Pune and leased it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed

The property located in the Panchshil Yoopune project in Hadapsar is spread over an area of 4248 sq ft and was bought on March 5, 2024 from ASN Properties Private Limited. The actor paid a stamp duty of 52.5 lakh for the property, the Assignment Deed showed.

It was leased to Cherise India Pvt Ltd on the same day, the leave and license agreement showed.

The lease is for a period of five years and the tenant has paid a deposit of 14 lakh. It comes with a provision for 5% rent escalation every year, the documents showed.

The actor and the developer could not be reached.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur along with her father had bought two apartments worth 10 crore from Kangana Ranaut's family in Mumbai’s Andheri West area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Last year, Boney Kapoor and his two daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had sold four flats in Andheri West, Mumbai for over 12 crore, property documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Last year, actor Ranveer Singh had sold two flats in a luxury tower in Mumbai for 15.24 crore.

 

