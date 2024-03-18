Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for 7.5 crore; leases it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has bought a property for ₹7.5 crore in Pune and leased it immediately for ₹3.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has bought a property for ₹ 7.5 crore in Pune and leased it immediately for ₹ 3.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed

The property located in the Panchshil Yoopune project in Hadapsar is spread over an area of 4248 sq ft and was bought on March 5, 2024 from ASN Properties Private Limited. The actor paid a stamp duty of ₹52.5 lakh for the property, the Assignment Deed showed.

It was leased to Cherise India Pvt Ltd on the same day, the leave and license agreement showed.

The lease is for a period of five years and the tenant has paid a deposit of ₹14 lakh. It comes with a provision for 5% rent escalation every year, the documents showed.

The actor and the developer could not be reached.

